Ariana Grande’s new single has left a number of fans scratching their heads, over a curious sample repeated throughout the track.

First teased earlier this month, Ariana debuted the Nicki Minaj collaboration ‘The Light Is Coming’ on Tuesday night and it’s the second single to be lifted from her upcoming album, ‘Sweetener’.

The track has so far proved divisive among Ariana fans, not least because of a repeated sample of speech that echoes throughout the song, with a man is heard shouting: “You wouldn’t let anybody speak!”