Ariana Grande has shared why she is being credited using her legal name in the new Wicked film, rather than her stage name.

While now best known for her hugely successful career as a musician, Ariana actually got her start as a child actor, appearing in the Nickelodeon show Victorious and its spin-off Sam & Cat.

More recently, she also had a minor role in the Netflix disaster movie Don’t Look Up.

For all of her acting roles to date, the Dangerous Woman singer has always been credited as “Ariana Grande”, but in Wicked, her name will be listed in the credits as “Ariana Grande-Butera”, which is actually her real name.

Speaking to The Streaming Service podcast, Ariana explained: “This experience was such a homecoming for me. I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways, through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba.

“And, you know, that was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old. And it felt like a really lovely way of honouring that.”

“It felt really full circle, and it just felt like something I wanted to do,” Ariana added.

Ariana plays Glinda the Good Witch in this big-screen version of the hit stage musical, while Cynthia Erivo will take on the lead role of Elphaba.