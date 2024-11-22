Ariana Grande Comes Clean About This 1 Unusual Item She Stole From The Wicked Set

Ariana Grande via Associated Press

It seems the cast of Wicked may have used their powers to make a few things disappear from the set of the film.

Speaking to British Vogue, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey all confessed to having been a little light-fingered while working on the new movie musical.

“It’s really just a question of what didn’t I steal from set, truly,” Ariana joked.

Cynthia admitted to having “a few things”, namely Elphaba’s broom, while the No Tears Left To Cry singer seemingly went for a bit more of a niche choice.

“I have a pair of Cynthia’s prosthetic ears,” she claimed. “I haven’t tried them on yet, but I like to keep them out as if they’re like a pastry, you know?”

Ariana added: “I’ll put them out with food or something, just to confuse people. To see if they think it’s, like, a croissant, and then it’s your ear, and they go, ‘woah, wait a minute’.”

The trio begin their joint interview by joking about whether or not they’d be crying by the end – which both Cynthia and Ariana have been doing repeatedly during the Wicked press cycle.

During a new interview with Heart Breakfast, Cynthia shared why she and her co-star have been so emotional while promoting their film, admitting it’s something they “can’t help”.

The two have made no secret of the strong bond they forged while making Wicked, with Cynthia telling Vanity Fair last month: “We needed real connection, and we needed to lead this with love – even in the moments that are supposed to be fraught with tension within the piece.”

“We both really took the time to get to know the other person and where we’ve been. What our little wounds are. What our little things are,” Ariana agreed.

In fact, the duo have grown so close that they now have multiple matching tattoos, which they showed off during a TV interview last week.

