Ariana Grande Shares Message Of Support For Trans Community After Donald Trump Gender Speech

Ariana Grande via Associated Press

Ariana Grande has voiced her support for the trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming communities following remarks made by US president Donald Trump during his inauguration.

On Monday, after being sworn in as the leader of the United States for the second time, Trump immediately began rolling back certain policies introduced during Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House.

After sharing his intention to “forge a society that is colourblind and merit-based”, vowing to “end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life”, he also claimed that “as of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female”.

Donald Trump via Associated Press

Following Trump’s address, Ariana reposted an Instagram collage by the campaign group Advocates For Trans Equality.

The post read: “Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare, and dignity, and we’re bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next.

“No matter what comes, we will protect each other,” said the post, which continued, ”we have fought even harder battles before-and won. We’ll do it again”.

She also reposted a message from the influencer and podcast host Matt Bernstein, which said: “Let’s be very clear: queer and trans people were here before Donald Trump and will continue to be here after he’s dead.

“Whether or not you want us to exist is secondary to the simple fact that we do. The sun does not care if you sign an executive order telling it to stop rising each morning. It just continues to rise.”

Ariana has previously spoken out in support of the LGBTQ+ community on multiple occasions, penning a letter in Billboard’s Pride issue in 2018 which said: “I am eternally indebted to and inspired by the LGBTQ community. I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live.

“Thank you for celebrating me the way I celebrate you.”

The former American Idol winner was previously met with a wave of criticism for agreeing to perform at the ceremony, with Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Billy Ray Cyrus and the Village People among the acts who also faced a backlash for appearing at pro-Trump events.

Carrie said last week: “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

