Ariana Grande Leaves Wicked Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Stunned With 'Crazy' Impression Of Her

If you’ve ever watched Ariana Grande’s appearances on the likes of The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, you’ll know her impressions are almost as spot-on as her vocals.

The Grammy-winning singer has previously wowed the world with her impersonation of everyone from Britney Spears, Céline Dion and Judy Garland, while Jennifer Coolidge credits Ariana with giving her acting career a jump start when she performed an impression of her back in 2018.

And on the red carpet of the Wicked premiere, Ariana debuted a new impression that was a little closer to home.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the No Tears Left To Cry singer was asked if she’d ever tried to impersonate her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, and let’s just say she more than rose to the occasion.

Check out Ariana’s impression for yourself below:

“That’s really good, oh my god!” a stunned Cynthia told Ariana between bursts of laughter. “Your intonations are great. Oh my gosh, I’m hearing myself through you, that’s so crazy.”

“We’ve spent too much time together!” the British star then joked.

Ariana and Cynthia have made no secret of the close friendship they’ve forged during their time working on Wicked, with one clip of the pair tearfully fawning over one another racking up more than 10 million views on X in the last few days.

the interviewer asked “in what way has the person sitting next to you changed you ‘for good’ ” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/QSCsH06Dgx — cameron (@cambeserious) November 8, 2024

Ariana told Vanity Fair last month that she and Cynthia never wanted to be in a position where they were pitted against one another.

“We communicated like the fucking champions of communication of the world,” she told the magazine. “I’m so grateful for it because we kind of looked at this and we said, ’Oh, that’s not an option. That’s not going to happen to us’.”

Cynthia agreed: “We needed real connection, and we needed to lead this with love – even in the moments that are supposed to be fraught with tension within the piece.”

Ariana added: “We both really took the time to get to know the other person and where we’ve been. What our little wounds are. What our little things are.”