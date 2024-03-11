Ariana Grande's Custom Oscars Gown Is A Wicked-Inspired Pink Dream

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ariana Grande walked her first red carpet in four years on Sunday night — and she landed with a bang.

The Wicked star dazzled in a custom Giambattista Valli haute couture concoction on the 96th Academy Awards.

Grande was fully channeling Glinda, her character in the upcoming movie rendition of the popular Broadway musical, with her strawberry blonde curls.

The singer completed her dazzling look with a Tiffany pendant and earrings ― made of both morganites and diamonds, according to the brand ― as well as a massive diamond sparkler.

Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Grande's massive, poofy gown. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Glinda, indeed. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

A better look at Grande's updo. Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Grande is at the Academy Awards to present an award alongside her fellow Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the forthcoming film.

Grande’s last appearance at an awards show was at the last Grammy Awards before the COVID-19 pandemic, back in January 2020.

That year, she made an appearance in two gorgeous getups ― one of of which was yet another breathtaking Giambattista Valli gown.

Grande attends the 62nd Grammy Awards in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. David Crotty via Getty Images