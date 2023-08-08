Arielle Free Returns To Radio 1 After Being Taken Off-Air Over Live Ibiza Broadcast Incident

Arielle Free in her official Radio 1 press photo BBC/Sarah Louise Bennett

Arielle Free has returned to Radio 1 after being taken off air following an incident last month.

The Scottish DJ made a brief guest appearance during Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems show on 29 July, which was broadcast live from Ibiza.

During the broadcast, Arielle bluntly voiced her dislike of the HorsegiirL track My Barn, My Rules, telling her colleague: “Can I be honest with you Charlie? I expected better of you… I don’t like this song.”

Advertisement

She then doubled down, telling her fellow presenter: “I hate it.”

Charlie responded by telling her co-worker that she would be “taking your mic down”, adding: “It’s my show Arielle. Have some respect, please. This is Dance Anthems, have some respect.”

Arielle DJing at a Dyson event in London earlier this year David M. Benett via Getty Images

Arielle was subsequently taken off air the following week, with BBC Radio 1 telling HuffPost UK at the time: “Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously.”

On Monday evening, Arielle was back on the airwaves to host Radio 1 Relax, promising “all things chilled in the run up to tomorrow’s Scottish Highers, advanced Highers and national 5s exam results” on a social media post shared ahead of the show.

Advertisement

Posting a throwback school photo on Instagram, alongside a selfie taken in the Radio 1 studio, she described the show as “two whole hours of one big musical hug” in her caption.

Arielle didn’t refer to her time off mic during the broadcast, instead kicking things off by telling listeners: “If there’s one thing I’ve learned from life, it’s that music will always make you feel better.”

The broadcaster joined Radio 1 back in 2019 as the host of the early weekend breakfast programme, and currently heads up the weekday early breakfast show from Monday to Thursday.