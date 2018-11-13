Armie Hammer took a shot at celebrities who were commemorating Stan Lee’s death on social media on Monday, but his post did not go down well.
He tweeted: “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”
The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor’s tweet was posted on the afternoon that news of the Marvel co-creator’s death broke, and appeared to imply stars were using his death for self-promotion or attention.
However, he rapidly started to attract criticism from other Twitter users.
“They... worked with him...?” replied Business Insider tech correspondent Dave Smith, to which an unrepentant Armie rebutted: “Me.... too...?”
Others felt that Armie’s tweet was a misfire, with some saying posting pictures with the recently departed is a valid form of grief.
Stan’s death attracted global attention when it was announced that the comic book writer had died of pneumonia at 95.
Tributes came from Marvel stars and friends including Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Angela Bassett, Seth Rogen and Jimmy Kimmel.
Stan was widely celebrated for inclusivity in his creations, including LGBT+ characters like Valkyrie, and the first black comic book characters in ‘Black Panther’.
As well as fans sharing tributes on social media, further criticisms have emerged as reports from earlier this year about allegations of sexual misconduct from his former massage therapist have resurfaced.