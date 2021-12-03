'Weapons Of Ass Destruction!' People Can't Keep The Jokes In After A Man Gets Explosive Stuck In His Rectum

A man who had an unfortunate encounter with WW2 artillery is causing a storm on Twitter Twitter @Captainjamtart

A man who got an artillery shell stuck up his rectum caused a ruckus on Twitter on Friday.

The man – who understandably remains nameless in reports – told staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital that he is a military collector.

He said he had accidentally fallen on an explosive device dating back to World War 2 when he was having a clear out of his memorabilia.

A bum squad – sorry, bomb squad – then arrived at A&E, sent by the ministry of defence who had been contacted by the local police.

The officials were told that the 57mm device had already been removed and was not live. The hospital said it followed “relevant safety protocols” and that staff, patients, and visitors were not at risk.

A source told The Sun: “It was basically an inert lump of metal, so there was no risk to life – at least not to anyone else’s.”

Twitter definitely had a whole lot of fun with the story.

Imagine the waddle of shame out of the hospital after this. https://t.co/VfizrDMLoa — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) December 3, 2021

How it started vs how it’s going, the rectum bomb edition. pic.twitter.com/Rhck0em30Y — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) December 3, 2021

‘Rectum’ is trending and you know what? I’m not even going to look. I can’t be arsed to find out why. — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 3, 2021

How does the NHS pay for this? Shell out. https://t.co/h8wN9BNvhJ — Mark McFadden (@MarkMcFadden) December 3, 2021

Should this read "Bum Disposal"?



Bomb squad called after man gets explosive stuck 'in rectum' https://t.co/rxugGuKtoo — Noel Keane (@NoelpKeane) December 3, 2021

Me: “why is rectum trending?”



Me finding out: https://t.co/27DvSejhkt pic.twitter.com/zLsrQ6x4TV — MZA - El Loco Goose 🇬🇧🇹🇹🇧🇧 (@CrazyGoose) December 3, 2021

Dials 999



'Hello, operator, this is an emergency, can you put me through to the Bum Squad, please?' https://t.co/xLwWPEkVr2 — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) December 3, 2021

Downing Street insists, “All the rules were followed.” https://t.co/dHJP591a8g — Count Binface (@CountBinface) December 3, 2021

"When tidying the ordnance I tripped and fell, lodging the shell in my rectum" pic.twitter.com/4oF63i5eCl — Mark (@MarkMobile68) December 3, 2021

I suppose on balance, if you did turn up at A&E with an unexploded WW2 shell lodged in your rectum, "I tripped and fell on it" is about as good an explanation it's going to get.https://t.co/dcy8qhexgL — Alan White (@aljwhite) December 3, 2021

I want this man and 'second world war explosive rectum man' to get their own show https://t.co/3HUja9kvfB — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) December 3, 2021