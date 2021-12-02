Trafalgar Square's Christmas Tree Just About Sums Up The Year We've Had

The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square this year Getty/Twitter @ArchRose90

The huge Christmas tree put up in Trafalgar Square this year has not exactly impressed the public so far.

The tree is an annual gift from Norway and usually becomes the centrepiece in London’s popular tourist destination when it’s being decorated.

This time, it’s causing a stir because it seems to be missing rather a lot of pine needles on one side, prompting people to ask: “Where’s the rest of it?”

The 25-metre pine is a present from Norway, shipped from a forest near Olso as a thank you for the UK’s support during World War 2. It’s been a tradition ever since 1947 and is now an integral part of London’s Christmas preparations.

Norway even holds a ceremony in November when the selected tree is felled alongside the Lord Mayor of Westminster, the UK’s ambassador to Norway and the Oslo Mayor. It then takes two weeks for the tree to reach the UK.

It’s particularly important this year because Trafalgar Square will be hosting its New Year celebration for the first time even instead of fireworks on the Thames, and the lighting ceremony for the tree will begin on Thursday at 6pm.

But, Twitter wasn’t exactly impressed with the first few glimpses of the tree this year.

the results of the £300 epilator you bought https://t.co/CwfRBRAQ1Y — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 1, 2021

Interflora clearly forgot to include the little sachet of plant feed. — Fin 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@TheHillBilly) December 1, 2021

Looks like they just got last years back out the rubbish https://t.co/Ld0KT6Jbfd — 0.0 (@Ribbz_) December 1, 2021

Bestie has seen some things and doing her damndest best to see the year out without falling apart. https://t.co/kl85xbuaGd — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 1, 2021

Siri: Show me the Christmas tree this country currently deserves. https://t.co/vAq7XZsKSf — Darren Lang (@darrenlangmagic) December 2, 2021

this Christmas (in the uk) in a nutshell lmao https://t.co/axsEhKxBJN — 𝒲 (@Wendaciouss) December 2, 2021

If 2021 was a Christmas tree 😭 https://t.co/DhYQq1OzZA — Abigail 🇿🇦 (@GlassPearl) December 2, 2021

Norway with the king move of disrespecting the UK 👑 https://t.co/pBc3ysZZ7a — Digit but Christmas (@didj1t) December 2, 2021