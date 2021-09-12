Ashton Kutcher Gets A Shower Of ‘Take A Shower’ Chants During Live US TV Appearance

Ashton Kutcher put in an appearance on a US sports show on Saturday, but his commentary about an upcoming football game was almost drowned out by the crowd.
The actor recently opened up about his and his wife Mila Kunis’s bathing habits, admitting he washes his “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.”
The routine (or lack of) also extends to the couple’s children, now aged 4 and 6, with Mila revealing that when they were babies, she “wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.” Ashton chimed in that they now clean the kids if they “can see the dirt on them.”
But during ESPN’s live College Game Day commentary segment on Saturday, Ashton’s comments came back to haunt him.
As he attempted to share his predictions from the commentary box on the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game, the crowd in the stadium can be clearly heard chanting “Take a shower”.
Ashton and Mila aren’t the only stars who are a little bit soap-shy.
Jake Gyllenhaal has also claimed that he’s not into bathing every day.
The Brokeback Mountain star told Vanity Fair: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times…. I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Meanwhile, Cardi B, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Momoa have all gone out of their way to make it clear that they frequently shower and are not impressed at some of the revelations from fellow celebrities.