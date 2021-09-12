Ashton Kutcher Gets A Shower Of ‘Take A Shower’ Chants During Live US TV Appearance

Ashton Kutcher put in an appearance on a US sports show on Saturday, but his commentary about an upcoming football game was almost drowned out by the crowd.

The actor recently opened up about his and his wife Mila Kunis’s bathing habits, admitting he washes his “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.”

The routine (or lack of) also extends to the couple’s children, now aged 4 and 6, with Mila revealing that when they were babies, she “wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.” Ashton chimed in that they now clean the kids if they “can see the dirt on them.”

But during ESPN’s live College Game Day commentary segment on Saturday, Ashton’s comments came back to haunt him.

As he attempted to share his predictions from the commentary box on the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game, the crowd in the stadium can be clearly heard chanting “Take a shower”.