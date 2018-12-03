It was another crunch moment in the interminable march towards the European Union exit doors: Geoffrey Cox, the Attorney General, giving a statement to MPs on the legal niceties of Brexit.

It turned out to be significant, with a cross-party group of MPs triggering historic ‘contempt of Parliament’ proceedings after Cox - Theresa May’s top law officer - refused to publish his legal advice.

But before that difficulty emerged, Cox in full flow was a sight to the behold. A QC by trade, Cox is in possession of a booming voice more readily associated with a lead player at Shakespeare’s Globe. The combination was mesmerising for many onlookers.