14 Autumn Fashion Trends Tall Girls Struggle With (And What To Wear Instead)

For us tall girls, most jumper dresses are really just jumpers. What's to be done?

The tall girl's guide to dressing for Autumn
Just a quick peruse of Pinterest will show you that mini skirts, knee-high boots, and chunky oversized jumper dresses are this year’s big autumn aesthetic. And if you’re over 5”10, then the sheer thought of this probably makes you want to skip out on the season altogether. Believe me — as a 6”2 woman, I can truly relate.

Whether it’s trying on a pair of high-waisted trousers only to realise you haven’t got enough material between the waist and hips, or searching for said boots before quickly remembering that they won’t be available in any shoe size above a UK 8, finding both fashionable and well-fitting clothing is tough if you’re tall.

But if there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I love a challenge. So I’ve taken it upon myself to do my bit, and pull together a selection of the best Autumn fashion finds for my fellow tall humans. I know, I am truly selfless!

Long Tall Sally
Get a long sleeved bodysuit that doesn’t fit like a thong
For me, nothing screams autumn quite like feeling the poppers on my bodysuit snap open mid-meeting! A great alternative for tall girls, this long-sleeved body is made from soft and slinky viscose, looks great dressed up or down, and best of all – has actually been designed with longer bodies in mind.
£14.99 from Long Tall Sally
Abercrombie & Fitch
Embrace the 90s straight leg leather trend with these tall trousers
A real glow-up, Abercrombie & Fitch have waved goodbye to their plain branded tees, in favour of a far more capsule wardrobe friendly selection of clothes. These vegan leather trousers come in various different Autumnal tones, boast a flattering straight leg fit, and also come in ‘long’. In my humble opinion, A&F should be on every tall person’s radar!
£92 from Abercrombie & Fitch
ASOS
Grab this autumnal trench that I can confirm is tall-girl friendly
I bought this trench coat last Autumn, and am really pleased to see it’s still going strong on the ASOS site this year. I absolutely love it, and was pleasantly surprised with the generous arm length, and suitably long fit. I’ll definitely be wearing it again this year.
£62 from ASOS
Long Tall Sally
Find longer length tights that you won’t be constantly pulling up
Tall girls will be all too familiar with how annoying it is when your tights just don’t quite come up high enough. Thankfully, this pair of longer length 80 denier tights stay up beautifully, and have elasticated waistbands to help you get the perfect fit.
Get them from Long Tall Sally for £16
John Lewis & Partners
Go for a midi over a mini wherever possible
A tall woman’s secret weapon, midi skirts are great because you don’t have to worry about them being too short – and can often even just get them from the ‘regular’ fit section. This one has a classic slip silhouette, and is made from airy viscose – which makes for a far more flowy and flattering fit than polyester.
£89 from John Lewis & Partners
ASOS
But if a mini skirt is a must, trust Topshop Tall
The micro miniskirt has made its way into autumn, and all over my social media feeds I’m seeing girls pairing them with chunky knitted jumpers, knee high boots, and oversized blazers. Aside from the fact that my bum would be on show, the slinky micro miniskirt vibe just doesn’t look right with legs as long as mine – so I like this very slightly longer version that’s got a subtle flare to its fit.
£22 from ASOS
Long Tall Sally
Hop on the knee-high boots hype with a pair made for longer legs
Speaking of knee-high boots, I’d never successfully found a pair that came up higher than my mid calf until now. These black faux suede ones are actually long enough, and also come in UK sizes 7-11 (because a long body inevitably means longer feet). Also, lots of knee-high boots come with a hefty heel – but I personally really like that these ones don’t.
£109 from Long Tall Sally
H&M
Try this oversized blazer that I personally find fits well
H&M regrettably don’t have a ‘tall’ section, but I shop there a lot, and find that a lot of their slightly higher quality pieces of clothing actually work for me pretty well. I’ve tried this blazer on, and it actually fit really well, and didn’t ride up too much when my arms were outstretched.
£34.99 from H&M
Long Tall Sally
Add some black slim leg trousers to your workwear wardrobe
If you’re back in the office, then make sure you’ve got some classic black slim leg trousers for those mornings when you just can’t be bothered to get all that creative with your outfit. This pair comes with an elasticated waistband to ensure a comfy fit, and a long leg friendly 36” inseam.
£22 from Long Tall Sally
Mango
Go oversized on your jumpers to ensure ample arm length
Maybe it’s just because I seem to carry considerably more of my height in my lower body, but I can usually get away without having to get my jumpers from a tall section. However, I would definitely recommend going for oversized fits, and puffed or balloon sleeves where possible. I love this gorgeous one, and can see it working with a range of my autumn outfits.
£55.99 from Mango
ASOS
Try this suit co-ord set that isn’t tall but somehow fits my 6”2 body
Since discovering that my confidence practically doubles when wearing them, suits have become a big go-to for me. With its relaxed fit and neutral taupe colouring, this regular fit suit is one of my favourites – and by some wizardry, it actually fits. In fact, the first time I wore it, my mum said “this is the best you’ve looked for ages” – a backhanded compliment, but a compliment nonetheless!
£90 from ASOS
Long Tall Sally
For on-trend jeans, try these wide-leg ones with a longer inside leg
Wide-leg jeans are well and truly having a moment – and to be honest, I’m not mad about it. However, if they’re too short in the leg, they won’t look good, so go for some tall-friendly ones like these that come in a choice of a 34”, 36”, or 38” inside leg length.
£45 from Long Tall Sally
Long Tall Sally
But also always have a trusty pair of skinny ones on standby
As someone with literally zero arse, the Mom jean era was not a good time for me. So thank god that skinny jeans are once again back in fashion! These ones have four different inside leg lengths for you to choose from, and come in a high-waisted fit that’s actually got enough material above the waist to ensure you don’t end up with a camel toe. Result!
£29.99 from Long Tall Sally
ASOS
Try this tall-friendly alternative to the cable knit mini jumper dress
When it comes to jumper dresses, I’ve been burned too many times to count by products that couldn’t live up to their tall-friendly claims. But this one has a fit that’s relaxed rather than shapeless, and it looks like it’s falling at about mid-thigh height on the 5”11 model — which gives me hope that it might actually cover my bum!
£20 (was £37) from ASOS
