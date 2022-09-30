14 Autumn Fashion Trends Tall Girls Struggle With (And What To Wear Instead)

Mixed Retailers The tall girl's guide to dressing for Autumn

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Just a quick peruse of Pinterest will show you that mini skirts, knee-high boots, and chunky oversized jumper dresses are this year’s big autumn aesthetic. And if you’re over 5”10, then the sheer thought of this probably makes you want to skip out on the season altogether. Believe me — as a 6”2 woman, I can truly relate.

Advertisement

Whether it’s trying on a pair of high-waisted trousers only to realise you haven’t got enough material between the waist and hips, or searching for said boots before quickly remembering that they won’t be available in any shoe size above a UK 8, finding both fashionable and well-fitting clothing is tough if you’re tall.