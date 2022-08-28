26 Amazon Fashion Basics That You Can Wear In Summer Straight Through To Autumn

Buzzfeed / Amazon / HuffPost Fashion basics that'll take you right through to autumn

It’s that funny time of year where summer is drawing to a close and autumn is on the horizon (hello, cosy knitwear and pumpkin spiced lattes) but right now, it’s still rather warm out.

Nailing those transitional looks can seem a little daunting, but it needn’t be. Buying evergreen pieces (and getting creative with how you style them) will make this in between period a whole lot simpler.

We rounded up a selection of on-trend Amazon fashion buys that are perfect for wearing through the end of summer and right into autumn.