25 Brilliant Summer Sales Deals We Just Had To Share With You

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The summer sales are underway and there’s plenty of bargains you can nab (if you’re looking in the right place).

As soon as we heard S-A-L-E, we put in hours of scrolling and searching for the best deals. We’re talking discounts at Whistles, M&S, Anthropologie, H&M, New Look and many more retailers with some selling buys with as much as 75% off!

And it’s not just fashion. From homeware to beauty products, here’s a fine selection of online bargains for you to enjoy. Happy summer shopping!

1
Lovehoney
The Fifty Shades Of Grey vibrator has over 50% off
Lovehoney's 50% off sale is now on and there's tons of deals to be had including this vibrator.
Get it from Love Honey for £20 (was £49.99)
2
Lovehoney
Or if you'd rather treat yourself to this luxe chemise set
This Lovehoney chemise comes in a range of sizes from UK 8-24.
Get it from Love Honey for £10.50 (was £34.99)
3
Our Place
This Our Place 'host with the most' set comes with a pretty decent discount
Our Place has the dreamiest homeware and this 16-piece set is no exception.
Get this set from Our Place for £125 (was £155)
4
Monki
This Monki cut-out maxi dress is a total steal at just a tenner!
Nab a deal in Monki's up-to-50%-off sale. This maxi dress is available in sizes XXS-XL.
Get it from Monki for £10 (was £30)
5
Not On The High Street
Snap up these personalised wedding towels for friends getting married. I would!
Not On The High Street's summer sale is now running. You can't deny these luxe towels make an unforgettable pressie.
Get it from Not On The High Street £23.99 (was £29.99)
6
H&M
These gorgeous half-price espadrille sandals
Members can get early access to H&M's sale at the moment (if you're not already a member you can sign up for free!). These espadrille sandals come in a nude colour too and are available in UK shoe sizes 3-9.
Get it from H&M for £15 (was £29.99)
7
Made
Believe it. This MADE garden sofa has over £300 off
Made's summer sale has tons of bargains including this gorgeous two-seater garden sofa. Great for this glorious weather we've been having!
Get it from Made for £495 (was £825)
8
Beauty Bay
This 18-piece brush set is now half price!
Beauty fans, there's an up-to-60%-off sale on Beauty Bay ATM.
Get it from Beauty Bay for £32.45 (was £65)
9
M&S
It includes this statement belted midi dress
I found this pretty summer midi in M&S' clearance section which is packed to the brim with offers. This dress is available in UK sizes 8-20 and also comes in different lengths. Awesome!
Get it from M&S for £27 (was £39.50)
10
Wayfair
This Wayfair upholstered platform bed comes with a hefty saving
If homeware is more your thing, check out Wayfair's clearance section. This single size is over £100 cheaper.
Get it from Wayfair for £130.12 (was £242.74)
11
Anthropologie
This statement Anthrolopie goblet wine glass perfect for garden drinks
We *heart* Anthropolgie and the summer sale with all sorts of gems including this wine glass.
Get it from Anthropology for £9 for one (was £14)
12
& Other Stories
We're obsessing over this mini and the & Other Stories sale RN.
We adore the classic style of this voluminous sleeve mini dress that you'll probably bring out year after year. It's available in sizes S-L.
Get it from & Other Stories for £33 (was £65)
13
Nasty Gal
This super pretty ruched-front midi skirt is now only £13
Nasty Gal's sale has some beauties waiting to be snapped up including this petite ruched-front midi skirt with sizes available in UK sizes 6-10 (petite).
Get it from Nasty Gal for £13.00 (was £39)
14
Prezzybox
These cut-price, peach flavour lip masks sounds delish!
These Prezzybox sale pink lip masks come in 20 pieces including a reusable case.
Get these from Prezzybox for £12.99 (was £29.99)
15
Boohoo
These chunky trainers, which have £5.00 off are great for all seasons
There's up to 70% off at Boohoo, and these trainers could be worn now and well into winter too. Available in UK shoe sizes 3-7.
Get it from Boohoo for £20 (was £25)
16
Menkind
A clever, watermelon keg tap kit (and heavily reduced!)
The Menkind summer sale includes this clever (and heavily reduced!) watermelon keg tap kit.
Get it from Menkind for £15 (was £25)
17
Very
Yes, you read right – this tie-waist dress is just £9!
Check out the Very Big Sale for some serious deals. This dress is available in UK sizes 10 and 12.
Get it this from Very for £9 (was £28)
18
Whistles
I love these Whistles summery paisley print PJs.
Over at Whistles there's a sale going on and these gorgeous PJ's have £24.00 off. They're available in sizes XS-L.
Get it from Whistles for £55 (was £79.99)
19
New Look
A ruffle midi that will practically guarantee you're the best dressed
Over at New Look, there's 25% off summer must-haves. This dress is perfect if you have a wedding or event to go to. Available in UK sizes 18-30.
Get it from New Look for £22.49 (was £29.99)
20
Lakeland
This SodaStream comes with a rather respectable discount.
Lakeland's up-to-50%-off summer sale is now and this SodaStream has £50 off the original price.
Get it from Lakeland for £109.99 (was £159.99)
21
LookFantastic
I'm not kidding – this Babyliss cordless hair straightener has £140 off
LookFantastic also has an up-to-50%-off summer sale which includes a free Olaplex gift if you spend more than £75.
Get this from LookFantastic for £60
22
ARKET
Arket's relaxed T-shirt dress ready for those 'too hot to be bothered' days
In the Arket sale, this staple striped tee dress is available in sizes XS-L.
Get it from Arket for £23 (was £39)
23
Urban Outfitters
Get £30 off this woven outdoor stool as useful in the garden as for days out
Head on over to Urban Outfitters for this summery stool where their up-to-75%-off sale now has further discounts.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for £29 (was £59)
24
John Lewis
Nab yourself this super useful, discounted Joseph Joseph film, foil, and bag organiser.
Meanwhile, over at John Lewis their up-to-50%-off summer sale is running.
Get it from John Lewis for £9 (was £11.25)
25
Joanie Clothing
Finally, this discounted shell print jumpsuit has the prettiest bow straps!
This jumpsuit is available in UK sizes 8-22. Have a shop at Joanie Clothing where you can nab up to 70% off in their sale.
Get it from Joanie Clothing for £28.80 (was £48)
