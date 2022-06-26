14 Ways To Boss Beauty Treatments At Home (And Save Your Precious Pounds)

Mixed Retailers Indulge in your favourite treatments while watching the telly with these DIY beauty kits

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether you’re passionate about pedicures, a firm believer in facials, or pride yourself on your perfectly groomed and feathery brows, we’ve all got a favourite beauty treatment that leaves them feeling fabulous. However, when money’s tight, these little luxuries are often the first things we end up sacrificing.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are so many DIY kits available that’ll deliver pretty much the same results – for a fraction of the price. And best of all, you can do it all from the comfort of your own home!