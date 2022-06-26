Life

14 Ways To Boss Beauty Treatments At Home (And Save Your Precious Pounds)

As much as we love going for a facial, our bank accounts aren't so keen.

Indulge in your favourite treatments while watching the telly with these DIY beauty kits
Whether you’re passionate about pedicures, a firm believer in facials, or pride yourself on your perfectly groomed and feathery brows, we’ve all got a favourite beauty treatment that leaves them feeling fabulous. However, when money’s tight, these little luxuries are often the first things we end up sacrificing.

Luckily, there are so many DIY kits available that’ll deliver pretty much the same results – for a fraction of the price. And best of all, you can do it all from the comfort of your own home!

Here’s are some brilliant beauty gadgets, clever creams, and cosmetic kits that’ll help you find a way to prioritise yourself, even if your salary can’t quite cover regular trips to the salon.

1
Glossier
Let this dreamy mask duo detoxify and soothe your skin
A good facial should reset your skin – and these masks do just that. Enriched with cleansing kaolin clay and purifying superfruit antioxidants, use Mega Greens first to detoxify. Then, follow up with Moisturising Moon - where clever ingredients like sweet almond oil, hyaluronic acid, and lemon fruit extra will leave you with a visage visibly hydrated and brightened.
Get them from Glossier for £30
2
Amazon
Give your eyebrows a long-lasting DIY dye
Available in light brown, dark brown, and black, this dye kit will leave you with glossy brows in your desired shade for up to six weeks. It only takes fifteen minutes to apply and develop – just remember to use Vaseline on the skin around your brows as a barrier cream, so you don’t end up with staining!
Get it from Amazon for £5.68 (was £8)
3
Amazon
Prize open those pores with your own personal steamer
If you’re looking to do the kind of deep cleanse that your fave facialist would be proud of, then consider adding a steam into your weekly routine. With its cone to concentrate mist on the face, this clever steamer will help open up your pores, and remove any hidden impurities like dirt and oil.
Get it from Amazon for £21.88
4
Cult Beauty
Enjoy a hygienist-worthy deep clean from the comfort of home
Be honest – when was the last time you actually flossed? A far better solution that won't leave you with bleeding gums, this clever gadget uses water pressure in varying pulsations to remove bacteria below the gum line. Plus, it’s been shown to be five times more effective at removing plaque between the teeth than manual floss!
Get it from Cult Beauty for £89.95
5
Amazon
Get the perfect gel mani with this complete kit
The perfect task to do in front of the telly, giving yourself a gorgeous gel mani or pedi is easy with this brilliant kit. Not just a UV lamp, you’ll also get a base coat and a top coat, lint free wipes and solutions for both prepping and removing polish, and four pretty shades to get you started.
Get it from Amazon for £89
6
LookFantastic
Swap the salon spray tan for a self-administered one
Use this mister with the Tanologist Self-Tan Water to get a salon-worthy spray tan that’s far more even and streak-free than your typical fake tan application. Turning the water into an ultra-fine mist, the atomiser bottle dispenses the product through its 360 spray nozzle, and at any angle to ensure you don’t miss a spot.
Get it from LookFantastic for £8.49
7
Amazon
Boost lymphatic drainage with these soothing massage tools
Through mastering the correct technique with these massage tools, you can give yourself a facial massage that stimulates the lymphatic system, and leaves skin looking brighter, tighter, and far less puffy. Just pop on some serum or oil, and you’re all good to go.
Get them from Amazon for £16.95
8
Cult Beauty
Lather your locks with this nourishing mask that hairdressers love
Made with olive butter and jojoba oil to moisturise and shine, cherry oil and rhizobian gum for volume, and natural antioxidants that revive and restore dry locks, its no wonder that this mask is a major hit amongst stylists. And it now comes in this mini 75ml size so you can try it before investing in a whole tub.
Get it from Cult Beauty for £10
9
Amazon
Enjoy nightly spa-like cleanses with this sonic brush
If your facials have become a little too frequent, perhaps it’s time to invest in a device that’ll deliver the same results on the daily? Simply connect your brush to the app, and you’ll have access to a range of spa-level cleanses and firming massages that have been clinically proven to remove up to 99.5% of dirt, oil, and makeup residue.
Get it from Amazon for £169
10
ASOS
Stick on some falsies that look professionally hand-painted
False nails have really come a long way, and often now rock the kind of designs and nail art you’d expect to have to book a two hour slot for in the salon. These on-trend tortoiseshell beauties can be fitted in as little as fifteen minutes, and will last up to seven days.
Get them from Asos for £7
11
Amazon
Use this lamination kit for full and feathery brows
Ever googled the price of brow lamination and genuinely gasped? Same! But with this fabulous kit, carving out feathery brows and fixing them in place yourself is a doddle. Best of all, the gentle formula is enriched with ingredients like keratin and collagen that promote growth and shine.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
12
Feel Unique
Get rid of any unwanted hairs with this soft honey wax kit
Great for beginners, this kit comes with a professional wax heater with an adjustable temperature control, soft honey wax, and a pack of waxing spatulas and paper strips for easy application. A kit that takes in the whole waxing experience, we love that it also includes pre-care gel, and aftercare lotion.
Get it from Feel Unique for £47.99
13
Amazon
Roll away coarse skin and calluses on your feet
There’s nothing quite like a good pummelling from your pedicure technician to whip your feet right into shape before sandal season. Far more effective than a classic foot file, this electric alternative can work at two different powerful speeds, and will deliver the same results.
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
14
Boots
Bring light therapy to your living room with this miracle mask
Whether you have it done in the salon, or use a mask to carry it out yourself, LED light therapy can get really expensive. Though still pricey, this mask is affordable over time. It’s got cracking reviews, and comes with four colour treatment modes; red for anti-ageing, blue for purifying, yellow for rejuvenating, and purple for repairing.
Get it from Boots for £110
