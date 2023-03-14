Avril Lavigne was joined by an unexpected guest while presenting at the Juno Awards on Monday night, when a topless protester stormed the stage.
In the middle of the singer, the Sk8r Boi singer was introducing a performance by Canadian star AP Dhillon, when a woman was seen walking around the stage topless, with messages scrawled on her body in black pen.
The protester was apparently demonstrating against a planned housing development in Ontario, with messages written on her including “land back”, “our clock is ticking” and “save the green belt”.
While Avril initially tried to soldier on with her speech, she eventually snapped when she spotted that security had also joined the protester on stage.
“Get the fuck off, bitch,” Avril said with a laugh.
Later in the show, Avril delivered a second speech after scooping the Fan Choice award.
She joked: “Now, nobody try anything this time – or the Canadian in me is going to come out. I‘ll fuck a bitch up!”
Avril also poked fun at the incident after the Junos ceremony, which is the Canadian equivalent of the Brit Awards.
She posted on social media: “Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award. Let’s keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years!
“PS. – ‘Get the fuck off bitch!’.”
Last week, the singer-songwriter found herself at the centre of another viral moment during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
Avril and her rumoured boyfriend Tyga were seen in the front row of a fashion show, but ended up being completely upstaged by a man who turned up wearing a literal bed.