Avril Lavigne's speech at the Juno Awards was interrupted by a stage invader Dale MacMillan via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne was joined by an unexpected guest while presenting at the Juno Awards on Monday night, when a topless protester stormed the stage.

In the middle of the singer, the Sk8r Boi singer was introducing a performance by Canadian star AP Dhillon, when a woman was seen walking around the stage topless, with messages scrawled on her body in black pen.

The protester was apparently demonstrating against a planned housing development in Ontario, with messages written on her including “land back”, “our clock is ticking” and “save the green belt”.

Why did a topless lady just get on the stage during Avril Lavigne’s speech at the junos pic.twitter.com/mj9UhopuyT — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) March 14, 2023

While Avril initially tried to soldier on with her speech, she eventually snapped when she spotted that security had also joined the protester on stage.

“Get the fuck off, bitch,” Avril said with a laugh.

Avril warned the stage invader to "get the f*** off" Dale MacMillan via Getty Images

Later in the show, Avril delivered a second speech after scooping the Fan Choice award.

She joked: “Now, nobody try anything this time – or the Canadian in me is going to come out. I‘ll fuck a bitch up!”

“Now nobody try anything this time or the Canadian’s gonna come out in me and I ‘ll F**k a b*tch up!” @AvrilLavigne we love you and clearly so do all your fans!! #avrillavigne wins #tiktok #junos #fanchoice Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xbWLxxSvFh — iHeartRadio Canada (@iHeartRadioCA) March 14, 2023

Avril also poked fun at the incident after the Junos ceremony, which is the Canadian equivalent of the Brit Awards.

She posted on social media: “Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award. Let’s keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years!

“PS. – ‘Get the fuck off bitch!’.”

Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award. Let’s keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years!



P.S. - “Get the fuck off bitch!” @TheJUNOAwards @TikTokCanada pic.twitter.com/tlhPyD9hw9 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) March 14, 2023

Last week, the singer-songwriter found herself at the centre of another viral moment during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.