Jason Momoa's Cheeky Approach To Flogging His Line Of Merch Gets A Big Reaction From Fans

Jason Momoa Katie Jones via Getty Images

Jason Momoa took a rather inventive approach to helping sell his new clothing line – and it’s gone down very well with fans.

Posting a short clip on his Instagram, the Aquaman star was seen sporting a new t-shirt from his line with So iLL, commenting: “We’ve got all-new shirts in, we’ve got purple, we’ve got pink, we’ve got lavender, we’ve got black.”

Advertisement

“Check it out,” he added as the camera panned down. “It matches the shoes. You know what I’m saying? Looking good.”

At that point, it was revealed that Jason had paired his colourful t-shirt and flip-flops with a traditional Hawaiian malo, laughing to himself as he walked off screen.

The cheeky display got a big reaction from fans in the comments, with one highlighting the clip as an example of “how to break the internet in less than ten seconds”.

Advertisement

“Can instagram tell how many times i watch any particular reel??” one of Jason’s followers questioned, while another agreed: “1.6m views and 1.5m of them were me.”

Another comment read: “Q: How many times did you watch this? Me: Yes.”

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: “This is very smart marketing BRAVO… you got our attention.”

Summing up the mood, another said: “I need Jesus and from the looks of these comments some of y’all do too.”

Jason Momoa's Instagram post got a big reaction from his followers Instagram/Jason Momoa

Jason was born in Hawaii, and previously shared his love of the traditional malo when he stripped down to one during an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s US talk show last year.

“I actually don’t like wearing clothes anymore,” the Fast X star insisted at the time. “I’m in that every day. I wear it all the time.”