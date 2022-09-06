Jason Momoa Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Jason Momoa has sheared off his iconic long locks with the aim of bringing awareness to a cause close to his heart.

On Tuesday morning, the Aquaman star shared a video of himself showing off some braids that he’d had already had cut off.

He then began explaining his feelings about single-use plastics, while having other sections of his hair buzzed.

“I’m shaving off the hair. I’m doing it for…” he said, before getting distracted by the image of his drastic transformation, declaring: “Oh man, I’ve never even felt the wind right there!”

Jason continued: “I’m doing [this] for single-use plastics… I’m tired of these plastic bottles, we’ve got to stop. Plastic forks and all that shit. It just goes into our land, into our oceans…, it’s just so sad.

“So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives, help me. Help me. Plastic bottles are ridiculous.”

Jason Momoa as seen in his recent Instagram update Instagram/Jason Momoa

In the video’s caption, he added: “Here’s to new beginnings. Let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans.

“We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it…”

At the moment, we don’t know exactly how short Jason has decided to keep his hair, as he’s yet to show off the finished job.

However, in the clip he has posted on social media, it looks like he has buzzed off the back and sides of his hair, while retaining some length in the top.

Jason will next be seen in action in the 10th Fast & Furious film, Fast X, playing a new villain in the franchise.