Jason Momoa Speaks Out Over Kate Beckinsale Romance Rumours

Jason Momoa has set the record straight amid speculation he and fellow actor Kate Beckinsale are an item.

Following this year’s Oscars, the pair found themselves at the centre of romance rumours when they were photographed at an after-party, with Kate snapped wearing the Aquaman star’s jacket.

However, Jason has now insisted there’s nothing going on between himself and Kate.

Speaking to Extra, he explained: “It was cray. [I was having] a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’. No, no.”

He added that he’d given Kate his jacket out of “chivalry”, claiming: “The woman was cold… [we’re] absolutely not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman.”

“Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone,” Jason joked.

This isn’t the first time in recent history that the Justice League actor has had to clarify reports about his personal life.

On the red carpet at this year’s Oscars, Jason shot down reports claiming he and his estranged wife Lisa Bonet had reunited.

“Oh, no, no, no, we’re not back together,” he told Access Hollywood. “We’re family, you know. We have two beautiful children together. We’re family forever, so.”

Jason and Lisa announced their split in a joint statement back in January after four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so, we share our family news…that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

The former couple – who are parents to 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf – added that their “devotion” to “this sacred life and our children” was “unwavering”, noting they wanted to teach “our children what’s possible”.