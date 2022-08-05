Jason Momoa. Serving In-Flight Drinks. Anyone Else Really Thirsty?

When cabin crew wheel out the drinks trolley on your flight, it’s always a welcome sign if you’re (a) a nervous passenger and (b) off on your hols.

But passengers on a recent LA to Hawaii flight got a little bit more than ice and a slice with their onboard beverage when Jason Momoa walked the aisle handing out refreshments to those onboard.

But this being the actual Aquaman, there wasn’t a drop of alcohol in sight, just water (obvs).

The Hollywood star swapped the red carpet for the aisle of the Hawaiian Airlines flight as part of the airline’s partnership with his water company, Mananalu.

TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video of the 42-year-old actor personally handing out aluminium bottles filled with the purified water, which was captioned: “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant.”

Jason - complete with a pink flower behind his ear - also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page with his own video footage.

“Bright and early. It should be a good day. I’m going home to Hawaii with the babies, and we’re doing something really cool, very cool, something like how it all started,” he said.

The “babies” the actor was referring to are his daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.