Jason Momoa Gets Real About Which Of His Films He Thinks Is A 'Big Pile Of S***'

Say what you will about Jason Momoa, but he’s evidently not afraid to call a spade a spade (or, indeed, call a big pile of shit a big pile of shit) – including when it comes to his own films.

In a recent interview with GQ Hype, the Aquaman star reflected on his filmography, revealing that despite having had a blast while making it, one of his movies fell short of his hopes.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” he told the outlet.

Referring specifically to the adaptation of Conan The Barbarian he starred in over a decade ago, Jason continued: “Conan was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit.”

Conan The Barbarian was met with negative reviews upon its 2011 release, with only a 25% score on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, and was widely considered a box office bomb.

Jason in character as Conan The Barbarian Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

Around that time, Jason also began playing Drogo in Game Of Thrones, and has since gone on to appear in various DC films as Aquaman, as well as the 2021 epic Dune.

He’ll soon be seen in the 10th film in the Fast & The Furious series, with the actor admitting he hopes to spread his wings a bit more in future roles.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters],” he says.

“But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”