Avril Lavigne and her rumoured new boyfriend Tyga looked every inch the A-list VIPs in matching outfits and shades on the front row at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
But the singer and rapper were somewhat upstaged by a certain someone sat lying down just a few spots down on the frow.
Giving a whole new meaning to “sorry, I slept in”, Tomas Tammemets, aka Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, rocked up to the fash bash in his PJs and still in bed.
He even applied a face mask and cucumber to his eyes at one point, because, honestly, who has the time to do all that before leaving the hotel during Fashion Week?
Twitter, just like Avril and Tyga, was equal parts amused and bemused…
On Monday, the Sk8r Boi singer and US rapper fuelled speculation that they were an item after they were reportedly spotted looking close at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week.
Avril and Tyga’s outing comes after it was reported last month that she had split from American musician and singer Mod Sun, to whom she got engaged last March during a boat ride in Paris.