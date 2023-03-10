Avril Lavigne and her rumoured new boyfriend Tyga looked every inch the A-list VIPs in matching outfits and shades on the front row at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

But the singer and rapper were somewhat upstaged by a certain someone sat lying down just a few spots down on the frow.

Giving a whole new meaning to “sorry, I slept in”, Tomas Tammemets, aka Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, rocked up to the fash bash in his PJs and still in bed.

He even applied a face mask and cucumber to his eyes at one point, because, honestly, who has the time to do all that before leaving the hotel during Fashion Week?

Twitter, just like Avril and Tyga, was equal parts amused and bemused…

Tyga, Avril Lavigne & some dude wearing a bed 😂 pic.twitter.com/6BslXam7TR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2023

I'm more interested in the guy with the bed set outfit. — David Gokhshtein ®️ (@davidgokhshtein) March 8, 2023

Would love to know who is noticing Avril Lavigne and Tyga in this https://t.co/9inkIQqS2C — Elizabeth (@theburritosaur) March 10, 2023

nobody’s focusing on tyga & avril lavigne let’s be real https://t.co/25MCvQy262 — Hannah Hon (@muuurmaid) March 10, 2023

they sleeping on his fit ironically — Perdón ? (Limited) (@BIGPERDON) March 8, 2023

IDK WTF is going on here but dude in the bed is next level lolololol Bro he get's it. — Kewk (@KewkD) March 8, 2023

not a single human watched this video and noticed either of them — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) March 9, 2023

On Monday, the Sk8r Boi singer and US rapper fuelled speculation that they were an item after they were reportedly spotted looking close at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week.