Victoria Beckham Supported By The Beckham Clan And Famous Friends At Star-Studded Fashion Show

The Beckhams were out in force in Paris on Friday to support Victoria Beckham as she unveiled her Autumn/Winter collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Husband David sat alongside daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 23, on the front row, the latter of which took along his wife Nicola Peltz as his plus one.

They were joined in the front row by Vogue US editor Dame Anna Wintour and Vogue UK’s Edward Enninful. Other famous faces in the audience included Posh’s best mate Eva Longoria as well as Rosie Huntington Whitely and Jourdan Dunn.

Ahead of the show, the 48-year-old former Spice Girl said the collection was inspired by the film Grey Gardens.

“I love the rich colour palette and how eccentric, eclectic and timeless the styling is,” she said.

“I think so many people will have referenced the movie over the years because it is exactly that – an iconic movie.”

The promotional material for the autumn/winter collection starred Drew Barrymore, who played a leading role in the 2009 film adaptation of the 1975 documentary following two eccentric relations of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Big names in the modelling world walked the runway, including Irina Shayk and Adut Akech.

Following the show, Beckham posted a picture of herself backstage with her family to Instagram, writing: “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!).”

Victoria founded her eponymous fashion label in 2008 and currently the brand is carried in 250 stores across 52 countries.