Awkward? A Personal Gift From Trump To Giuliani Just Sold At Auction

A book inscribed by Donald Trump to Rudy Giuliani more than twenty years ago has been sold for over $54,000, according to an auction house.

The former president, then a New York real estate developer, signed a copy of his book, The America We Deserve, to Giuliani, who was the Republican mayor of New York City at the time in Jan. 2000.

“To Rudy ― the best mayor N.Y.C. has ever had! I promise never to run against you ― Donald,” the note reads.

The item was sold on RR Auction, an auction site specialising in historic artefacts, autographs and memorabilia, for $54,143 on Wednesday, according to the site.

RR Auction said the item had been certified but did not specify whether it was sold by Giuliani or another party.