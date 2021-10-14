NEWS
14/10/2021 11:13 BST

Donald Trump Waxwork Stares At His Phone And Ignores Melania Trump In New Display

"He looks very real, but he’s not quite orange enough," one visitor said of the Trump figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

A waxwork of Donald Trump typing on his phone was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, which opened Wednesday.

Presumably, though, his favourite platform Twitter isn’t on the screen. The former president has been banned from social media following his incitement of the deadly January 6 insurrection.

An effigy of former first lady Melania Trump stands nearby.

“He looks very real, but he’s not quite orange enough,” visitor Marwa al-Haddad told the Associated Press.

Waxworks of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump have been unveiled at the new Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai.

Waxworks of Trump made headlines during and after his presidency.

In 2017, a topless feminist protester groped a statue﻿ of the then-president during its official unveiling at the Madrid Wax Museum in Spain.

Madame Tussauds Berlin placed its depiction of Trump into a dumpster before the 2020 election:

Madame Tussauds London redressed its Trump statue in golf clothes following his election loss to President Joe Biden:

And in March, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas, removed its Trump waxwork because customers kept punching it.

