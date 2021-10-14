A waxwork of Donald Trump typing on his phone was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, which opened Wednesday.

Presumably, though, his favourite platform Twitter isn’t on the screen. The former president has been banned from social media following his incitement of the deadly January 6 insurrection.

An effigy of former first lady Melania Trump stands nearby.

“He looks very real, but he’s not quite orange enough,” visitor Marwa al-Haddad told the Associated Press.