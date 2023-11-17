Robbie Williams And Ayda Field's Children Don't Fly First Class With Them For This 1 Reason

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Dave Benett via Getty Images

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field be one of showbiz’s biggest couples, but you won’t catch their children travelling in first class.

Ayda has revealed that the couple’s four kids all have to fly economy, while she sits up the front of the plane.

Advertisement

The couple are parents to daughter Teddy, 11, son Charlie, nine, daughter Coco, five and three-year-old son Beau.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ayda explained that while she appreciated some people will think she’s “such a dick” over the admission, she has a very good reason for doing so.

“My kids fly economy whenever we fly, I turn left and they turn right. That’s terrible. I mean, people will think I’m such a dick,” she said.

“There’s no interest in raising brats. My kids will know [economy] is where they will sit in a plane until they can pay to put themselves in a different part of the plane.”

Advertisement

Gordon Ramsay previously made a similar admission when speaking to The Telegraph in 2017.

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay Dave Benett via Getty Images

The chef – who is now a dad of six after he and wife Tana welcomed their latest child earlier this month – said: “They don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that.

“At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that.

“I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess, ‘Make sure those little fuckers don’t come anywhere near us, I want to sleep on this plane.’

“I worked my fucking arse off to sit that close to the pilot and you appreciate it more when you’ve grafted for it.”

Advertisement

Robbie Williams is currently the subject of a new Netflix documentary series, charting his rise to fame and the struggles he has experienced in the spotlight.