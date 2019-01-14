Baby Who Went Viral For Her Majestic Mane Is Now A Hair Model

An adorable one-year-old baby from Japan has made hair modelling look like child’s play.

Pantene Japan has recruited Baby Chanco — whose mum-managed Instagram account has more than 300,000 followers thanks to the viral power of her glorious mane — as the face of a new campaign.

P&G: Pantene Japan Baby Chanco with Japanese TV announcer Sato Kondo in the company’s “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward” campaign

The tiny wonder was featured alongside grey-haired Japanese TV announcer Sato Kondo in the company’s “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward” campaign on 7 January.

And if the thought of a baby launching a professional modeling career makes you feel slightly inadequate about your own lot in life, just remember this little one already has lots of experience.

Because if her Instagram photos have anything to say about it, she truly knows how to werk the camera.