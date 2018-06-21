EDITION
    21/06/2018 08:24 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    It Took A While For Me To Embrace It But My Grey Hair Is Beautiful

    In this vlog for HuffPost’s Love Your Body series, Jayne talks about the moment she decided to stop dying her hair and realised that her grey was beautiful

    HuffPost UK

    Jayne Mayled’s hair started going grey in her 20s but it wasn’t until she reached her 50s that she stopped dying it and embraced her grey. In this vlog for HuffPost’s Love Your Body series, Jayne talks about the moment she decided to stop dying her hair and realised that her grey was beautiful.

    Starting her own company dealing in hair products aimed at those want to celebrate their grey, Jayne is proud to challenge the stereotypes around ageing and beauty - particularly that when men go grey, they are silver foxes, but when women decided to embrace their hair, they have let themselves go. 

    To find out more about White Hot Hair, click here

    Love Your Body is a series of vlogs from women and men on celebrating parts of their bodies that they have previously felt ashamed of, or not considered deserving of love. The series will be running throughout June, with a new vlog every Thursday

