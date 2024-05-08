Baby Reindeer Creator Richard Gadd Gives His Take On THAT Ending

Richard Gadd pictured at a Netflix event earlier this week Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Since Baby Reindeer’s arrival on Netflix, there’s been no shortage of talking points surrounding the hit TV show.

The hit drama from writer and star Richard Gadd retells his own real-life ordeal with a stalker (played by Jessica Gunning), and has been widely praised for its fresh take on difficult themes.

Fans of the show will know that Baby Reindeer ends on a rather ambiguous note, which has led to plenty of theories and speculation from viewers.

In the final moments of the last episode, Richard’s character Donny is offered a free drink while he sits tearfully at a bar, very much mirroring the act of kindness that unknowingly kickstarts Martha’s own obsession with Donny.

But Richard has since revealed that he’s glad there are so many different interpretations of the show’s ending.

Richard Gadd as Donny in the final scene of Baby Reindeer Netflix

“I quite like the fact that its message is ambiguous,” he said during a recent panel with The Hollywood Reporter. “I sometimes have problems with work where it’s so clear what it’s trying to say to you.”

He continued: “I’ve seen so many different articles on the ending of Baby Reindeer.

“For example, that [final shot] where Donny looks up at the bar and people have said, ‘well, it means he’s a stalker or it means that he’s realised he’s similar to Martha’. I’ve seen about seven different interpretations of that, and I like that because I ultimately want people to take what they want from my work.”

Richard previously shared one interesting theory about Martha and Donny’s first encounter after the show began streaming and immediately got everyone talking.

Baby Reindeer’s success is now starting to gain traction across the pond, after coming in at number one on Netflix UK’s TV rankings for the third consecutive week.

Richard is already working on his next project, which will see him return to home turf in Scotland for a show called Lions.

