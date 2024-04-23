Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd Shares Intriguing Theory About 1 Of The Show's Biggest Scenes

Donny and Martha's first meeting as depicted in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has shared an interesting theory about one of the show’s most pivotal moments.

The hit Netflix miniseries was inspired by experiences from Richard’s own life, and stars the writer and comedian as a fictionalised version of himself, named Donny.

In the first episode of the series, Donny is seen working in a bar, when he encounters a crying woman.

An act of kindness towards her ends up turning his entire life upside down, as she eventually begins stalking him in scenes that mirror events from Richard’s own life.

During a recent interview with This Morning, host Cat Deeley asked Richard if he knew what prompted “Martha” to come into his pub in her upset state.

“No, but I questioned it all of the time,” he said, before sharing his own idea. “I wondered if it was the end of her stalking relationship with someone else and the start of it with me.”

Baby Reindeer has proved hugely popular with critics and Netflix users on both sides of the Atlantic – though this has led to some amateur sleuths to try and work out the identities of the real-life people who inspired characters like Martha or Darrien, a man who sexually assaulted Donny.

Speaking out on social media, Richard condemned these actions, and called for an end to the speculation.

“That’s not the point of our show,” he insisted.