Baby Reindeer Creator Richard Gadd Reveals The 1 Episode That Reduced The Crew To Tears

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

While there are many powerful moments in Baby Reindeer, one episode in particular was especially challenging for the cast and crew to get through.

The hugely popular new Netflix series depicts creator Richard Gadd’s real-life experiences of being stalked, as well as other traumas from his past.

In episode four of the series, the show jumps back in time to reveal that Donny was groomed and sexually assaulted by an older male writer in the comedy industry, which is also based on an incident from Richard’s personal history.

Speaking at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles for a Netflix screening on Tuesday, Richard revealed that filming this episode took a toll on his whole crew.

“We did close the set, but I was looking over and you’d see the props guys wiping tears from their eyes as they would be putting the props back how they should be,” he recalled (via The Independent).

“The show was based in such a trauma that everyone on set felt at times it was a huge, weighty thing. And it’s why I think everyone had such respect for everything. I was blessed with this amazing team who kind of felt it with me in a lot of ways.”

“I never wanted to kind of lie,” he continued. “I always had to constantly check myself to be like, ‘Does this feel truthful to me to my experience all the way through?’ And if it didn’t, I would have to bring it back.”

Tom Goodman-Hill plays Donny's abuser Darrien in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

During the Baby Reindeer crew’s trip across the pond, Richard also gave his take on the show’s very ambiguous ending.

“I’ve seen about seven different interpretations of that, and I like that because I ultimately want people to take what they want from my work,” he said.

Baby Reindeer has topped Netflix UK’s most-watched TV ratings for three consecutive weeks, and creator Richard is already at work on his next series.

His new BBC drama, currently titled Lions, will take Richard back to his home turf of Scotland, and explore the many highs and lows of a relationship between two close friends throughout their lives.

