“Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.” It’s the song that has been driving us up the wall since September, and it seems there’s no stopping this trend.

The annoyingly catchy and upbeat Baby Shark song became a viral sensation this autumn, together with the accompanying dance moves, of course.

The track is produced by South Korean kids’ company Pinkfong and, while originally released back in 2015, it took a while for the song to reach the UK.

Now, parents can buy a mummy, daddy, and baby shark cuddly toy for their kids to get the whole family singing along – if you can bear it.

[Read More: The baby shark song and 8 other annoying kids’ songs parents love to hate]