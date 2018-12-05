“Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.” It’s the song that has been driving us up the wall since September, and it seems there’s no stopping this trend.
The annoyingly catchy and upbeat Baby Shark song became a viral sensation this autumn, together with the accompanying dance moves, of course.
The track is produced by South Korean kids’ company Pinkfong and, while originally released back in 2015, it took a while for the song to reach the UK.
Now, parents can buy a mummy, daddy, and baby shark cuddly toy for their kids to get the whole family singing along – if you can bear it.
The toys are produced by WowWee and go on sale on Amazon on 15 December, but are available to pre-order now. As you can imagine, they’re a little pricey: the range costs between $49.99 (£39) and $69.99 (£55).
Sadly, according to the Mirror the manufacturer is only shipping mummy and daddy shark to the UK – not baby shark just yet. However, it is selling baby shark stacking cubes which also sing – what joy! – for $49.99.
As ever, if you can’t get them off Amazon you can also head to eBay, where you can pre-order the plush toys – although they’re a little bit more expensive.
The Toy Shop in the UK has previously sold Baby Shark toys, although they’re currently all out of stock. Head to the website to get an email and alert yourself when they come back in. Or, if you don’t fancy breaking the bank you could just buy a replica of the baby shark toy for under a tenner here.
Let’s go hunt (doo doo doo doo doo doo).