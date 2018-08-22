James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock London Euston will be closed over the weekend

The UK is set to be hit by various travel disruptions this weekend as millions of Britons flee town and cities for a long weekend away, coinciding with a slew of closures, strikes and roadworks which may hamper train, plane and road trips.

From ongoing problems with Northern Rail to airport closures, here’s everything we know about the disruptions likely to occur between Friday and Monday:

Northern Rail Strikes

Northern Rail will be operating a limited service between 7am and 7pm on Saturday, when a staff walkout takes place.

The company has been unable to reach an agreement with the RMT union, in a long-running dispute over many issues, including the proposed introduction of driver-operated doors.

It is estimated that Northern Rail will run just 40% of its normal Saturday service and routes affected include ones between Blackpool and Manchester Airport, Liverpool and Manchester, and York to Bradford.

Revised timetables for all affected routes can be accessed here.

London Euston Station Closure

Due to extensive work being carried out on the West Coast mainline, Euston station will be closed from Saturday 25 August to Monday 27 August.

This will cause disruption for people travelling between places in the north of the UK – including Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh – and London.

During this time, Virgin Trains will be running services north from Milton Keynes Central but there will be no southbound trains into London.

Passengers are being advised to travel on Friday if possible.

Busier Train Services

Reading and Leeds Festival will take place across the whole weekend, along with Creamfields.

Network Rail are warning passengers planning to travel on routes surrounding Reading, Leeds and Warrington Central to expect extra passengers.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport strike

Eighty workers at the Liverpool airport have voted to strike and the walkout will last 36 hours, beginning at 7pm on Thursday and ending at 7am on Saturday.

Flights will still be operating but passengers are being urged to check with their airline before making their way to the airport.