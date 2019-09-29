Banner And Effigies Hung On Salford Bridge As Tory Conference Gets Underway

PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative Party Conference being held at the Manchester Convention Centre.

Two effigies can be seen hanging by their ‘necks’ on ropes below the bridge.

The protest banner has sparked a furious reaction as delegates pour into the area for this week’s Conservative party conference in Manchester.

A banner calling for the “playing field” to be “levelled” in exchange for “130,000 killed under Tory rule”, alongside ‘hanging’ effigies, has been erected on a Salford bridge.

Neve have I felt more apprehensive than seeing this in my morning run pre #CPC19 . Does this classify as death/terrorist threat? Utterly vile. pic.twitter.com/3beha85IaW

A picture of the banner was posted online by conference attendee and Thanet Tory councillor Kelly Boyd, who wrote: “Never have I felt more apprehensive than seeing this in [sic] my morning run pre #CPC19.

“Does this classify as death/terrorist threat? Utterly vile.”

The banner has prompted an outpouring of anger online, with many calling for a police investigation and claiming that the words used amounted to hate speech.

It is not known who is behind the banner, however it is not the first time a similar installation has sprung up in Manchester around the Conservative conference.

A banner which read “hang the Tories” was erected on another bridge during the party’s last visit to the city in 2017.

Manchester Evening News reported that a picture of the new banner was tweeted by Manchester Momentum on Sunday morning, with the caption: “Good morning Conservatives. Welcome to Manchester.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

The mayor of Greater Manchester has condemned the banner, describeing it as “unacceptable”

Andy Burnham, a former Labour cabinet minister and now mayor of Greater Manchester, said the sign was “completely unacceptable” and confirmed it was being removed.