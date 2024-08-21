Barack Obama Jokes About Trump’s Obsession With Crowd Sizes

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Barack Obama slipped in a joke about Donald Trump’s exaggerations about the crowds at his rallies during a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the convention in Chicago, Obama argued that Trump is more concerned with the crowds he draws than with everyday Americans’ worries.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” he said.

“There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he continued, making a suggestive “length” gesture with his hands.

Trump, who also overstated the size of the crowd at his inauguration, has repeatedly claimed that the crowds at his events are bigger than those at Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign stops. He even went so far as to falsely accuse her of using artificial intelligence to give the appearance of a larger crowd at her rally near Detroit earlier this month.

“She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake ‘crowds’ at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING,” he said in a Truth Social post.

