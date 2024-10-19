Obama On Trump's Recent Odd Behaviour: 'Can You Imagine If I Did That?'

Barack Obama spent a while Friday night poking fun of Donald Trump’s odd behaviour as of late, warning that America would be getting “an older, loonier” version of him “with no guardrails” if he wins back the presidency next month.

“You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this,” Obama joked to the crowd in Tucson as he stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Ruben Gallego, who’s vying for an open Senate seat there.

The former president laid in on Trump’s widely mocked town hall earlier this week, in which the GOP presidential nominee spent nearly 40 minutes swaying on stage to music instead of answering questions.

“Can you imagine if I did that?” Obama said. “Our playlist would probably be better.”

Then, addressing Trump’s recent head-scratching claim that he’s “the father of IVF,” Obama quipped: “I do not know what that means. You do not either.”

And Obama said his successor, who recently claimed the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C. was a “day of love,” made the deadly riot “sound like it was Woodstock.”

Then his tone darkened. “Tucson, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails,” the former president warned.

“When he’s not complaining, he’s trying to sell you stuff,” Obama joked. “He’s got his gold sneakers, he’s got the $100,000 watch — says it’s a Swiss watch, but nobody can actually figure out where in Switzerland was this thing made.”

But Obama’s “favourite” Trump product, he said, is a $60 Trump-branded Bible.