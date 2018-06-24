Barbara Windsor Has 'Had A Real Dip' In Battle With Alzheimer’s, Says Ex-'EastEnders' Co-Star

Rita Simons, who played Barbara’s on-screen niece Roxy Mitchell, spoke of her devastation at seeing the screen legend’s deterioration.

Barbara Windsor has been through “a real dip lately” amid her battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to one of her former ‘EastEnders’ co-stars.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “From what her husband Scott Mitchell said to me, she has had a real dip lately.

“What I have seen is more confusion, which is really devastating to watch because she always had her marbles together and was always the life and soul of the room.

“It is an incredibly sad thought that my Aunty Peggy, which is what I’ve always called Barbara, isn’t herself.”

Rita added: “From what Scott says there are some dark days but they still have good days, too.”