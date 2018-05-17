Barbara Windsor Vows To 'Carry On' In First Message Since Alzheimer's Condition Was Revealed

Dame Barbara Windsor has thanked fans and well-wishers for their support, after going public with her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Last week, Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell revealed that the veteran actress had been living with Alzheimer’s for the past four years.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the news broke in a audio message on Thursday’s (17 May) ‘Loose Women’, she assured fans she intended to “carry on” (a probably nod to her early roots in the British film series of the same name).