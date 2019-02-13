Growing up, what images of women’s bodies were you surrounded by? In many childhood memories, Barbie features somewhere, but until recently the dolls all looked strikingly similar – particularly in terms of their bodies and disabilities (or lack of).

More recent Barbie lines have included a range of women of colour, as well as different body types. And now, Mattel has announced plans to introduce a Barbie who’s a wheelchair user – as well as a doll with a prosthetic leg – as part of its new ‘Fashionista’ line, launching later this year.

The line also has added accessories with a view to raising awareness – like a ramp that comes with the wheelchair, and the option to remove the prosthetic leg.

The company worked in collaboration with a team at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to craft a wheelchair that any Barbie from the line can use; and consulted 12-year-old Jordan Reeves, who has a prosthetic arm herself, on the design of the prosthetic leg.

