Paul Chuckle wept whilst carrying his brother Barry’s coffin as his funeral on was held on Friday. Hundreds lined the street as the entertainer was remembered by family and close friends at a service in his hometown of Rotherham, following his death earlier this month.

Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images Paul Chuckle carried his brother's coffin

While the funeral itself was a private affair, Barry’s family invited fans to pay their respects outside the grounds of Rotherham United’s New York Stadium, where the service was held. The venue was chosen as Barry and Paul were honorary life presidents of the club.

🌹| We are currently paying our final respects to Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott at AESSEAL New York Stadium. #rufc #OnceAMillerAlwaysAMiller pic.twitter.com/Na4zgE1cUc — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) August 17, 2018

Paul, who carried Barry’s coffin in through the player’s entrance with three other men, told mourners he was “totally devastated at the death of my brother, partner and my very best pal”.

Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images Hundreds lined the streets outside the New York Stadium in Rotherham

Among the famous faces who turned out to pay their respects were Roy Chubby Brown, Vicki Michelle, Linda Nolan, Bernard Clifton, Tommy Cannon and Billy Pearce. Paul recently revealed he had no idea about the full extent of Barry’s illness until recently. It followed their eldest brother Jimmy’s revelation that Barry had been suffering from bone cancer prior to his death that had spread to his lungs.

Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images Maureen and Linda Nolan were among the famous mourners

Paul told the Press Association: “I still can’t believe he’s gone and that we will never perform together again. “I knew nothing of how serious his illness was until fairly recently,” he said. “He always said that he wanted to die on stage and that he would work right to the end which he more or less did. “Our Barry kept it to himself and he kept it from me, knowing how close we were and we have always been!”

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Fans honoured Barry's memory

Barry found fame alongside his brother Paul as one half of the Chuckle Brothers in BBC comedy show ChuckleVision, which ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009. The pair had recently filmed a new series titled ‘Chuckle Time’ for Channel 5, while Paul has vowed to continue his showbiz career in his brother’s memory.