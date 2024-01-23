Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler And Callum Turner Turn Out In Full Force As They Launch New Series

Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler at the premiere of Masters Of The Air via Associated Press

When you’re promoting a new major film or TV series, we can imagine those endless red carpets and promotional appearances might start to get old after a while, so we’re pleased to see that Barry Keoghan can still have a laugh while plugging his new show.

And yes, we’re sorry for saying “Barry Keoghan” and “plug” in the same sentence.

The Irish actor is among the stars of the new Apple TV+ series Masters Of The Air, alongside Oscar nominee Austin Butler and Fantastic Beasts star Callum Turner.

During the series’ UK premiere on Monday night, the trio were seen posing together on the red carpet, and really looked like they were thoroughly enjoying themselves in the process.

One red carpet snap even showed Callum gripping Barry’s bicep, with the Banshees Of Inisherin having opted for a sleeveless top while his co-stars were both suited and booted.

Masters Of The Air is a war drama centred around pilots in World War II.

It marks Austin’s biggest project since his critically acclaimed leading performance in the musical biopic Elvis, while Barry is still riding a wave of success off the back of his latest film Saltburn.

British star Callum, meanwhile, has previously appeared in the BBC drama The Capture, two films in the Fantastic Beasts series and, more recently, the big-screen drama The Boys In The Boat.

He’s also been in the headlines recently thanks to his rumoured relationship with chart-topping pop star Dua Lipa.