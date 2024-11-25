Barry Keoghan Sets The Record Straight On Rumours About His Future As The Joker

Barry Keoghan in The Batman Warner Bros

Barry Keoghan has spoken out amid rumours that he’s due to play the Joker in the next Batman movie.

In 2022, the Saltburn star made a brief cameo as a mysterious character referred to as simply “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” in The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

In addition to his quick cameo, the Irish performer also appeared in a deleted five-minute scene which was released online after The Batman was already in cinemas, which alluded more to the fact that his character was intended to be the Joker.

While Barry appeared to confirm his involvement in a sequel to The Batman back in February, he has now backtracked over this somewhat.

“If the opportunity came about, yes, I’d love to explore, and given the opportunity, really dive into it,” Barry told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“But I have not been contacted, I’ve not heard anything.”

Barry Keoghan via Associated Press

Earlier this month, the Marvelvision podcast reported that The Batman director Matt Reeves was considering a similar stand-alone series about The Joker, which would feature Barry in the lead role.

However, DC Studios boss James Gunn was quick to shut down these claims, insisting there was “absolutely no truth” to the rumours.

The Batman is available to stream now on Prime Video, while all eight episodes of The Penguin are on Now.