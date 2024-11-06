Barry Keoghan via Associated Press

Barry Keoghan has spoken for the first time about his relationship with girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.

Advertisement

Despite all of this, they’ve always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but if anyone was going to get the Saltburn star to speak about it, it was probably going to be Louis Theroux.

The Irish performer is the latest guest on The Louis Theroux Podcast, with the host asking during the interview if Barry would be up for talking about Sabrina.

“Oh, I knew you’d do this,” he responded, to which Louis insisted: “We don’t have to. That’s why I asked permission first.”

And while he kept his feelings short n’ sweet (see what we did there?), Barry did say: “All I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. [Sabrina is] such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented. And, yeah. Pretty special.”

Advertisement

“Louis, you got me!” he then joked.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the Met Gala in May 2024 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Over the summer, it was reported that Barry and Sabrina had parted ways, but he shut down this speculation when he commented on an Instagram post about the Espresso singer’s deal with Bratz.

In an interview with The Guardian around this same time, the US singer said that she was uncomfortable with having to keep certain aspects of her life private as a result of her new-found success.

“It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help [being born in an era of social media],” she said. “I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like … OK!”

However, she did have some praise for her rumoured beau, saying that working with him on the Please Please Please video was “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had”.

Advertisement

“I’m very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor!” she added, repeating: “Such a great actor.”