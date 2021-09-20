ENTERTAINMENT
20/09/2021 09:35 BST

Carol Kirkwood Dragged To Floor By Guide Dog During Live BBC Breakfast Broadcast

"We've got a Kirkwood down!"

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood was left red-faced - but unscathed - during Monday morning’s show when she found herself dragged to the floor by a guide dog.

During the live broadcast, Carol was presenting a segment remotely while holding the dog named Flash, praising her good behaviour to Dan Walker and Louise Nugent.

Unfortunately for Carol, that was short-lived.

A few moments later, the Labrador apparently tired of her TV appearance and made a bolt for it, taking Carol with her and leaving her face down on the ground.

“We’ve got a Kirkwood down!” Dan announced. “Someone save Carol!”

After gathering herself and putting her earpiece back in, which had been knocked out during the tumble, Carol assured her co-hosts she was doing alright, adding: “She’s a very strong girl, Flash.”

Don't worry, folks. She's alright!

Fortunately, Carol saw the funny side of the gaffe, and quickly reposted it on her Twitter page later in the morning:

However, regular BBC Breakfast viewers will know this isn’t the first time that Carol has found herself at the centre of a canine-related blunder.

Last summer, she found herself tongue-tied while presenting live from Greenwich Park, where she highlighted just how many dog-walkers could be seen around her.

Except… that’s not quite what the tongue-tied former Strictly Come Dancing star ended up saying.

“We’ve seen lots of doggers,” she announced, before quickly correcting herself, adding: “Not doggers of course. Lots of dog walkers and joggers around here during the course of this morning.”

BBC Breakfast airs every weekday from 6am on BBC One.

