Carol Kirkwood Dragged To Floor By Guide Dog During Live BBC Breakfast Broadcast

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood was left red-faced - but unscathed - during Monday morning’s show when she found herself dragged to the floor by a guide dog.

During the live broadcast, Carol was presenting a segment remotely while holding the dog named Flash, praising her good behaviour to Dan Walker and Louise Nugent.

Unfortunately for Carol, that was short-lived.

A few moments later, the Labrador apparently tired of her TV appearance and made a bolt for it, taking Carol with her and leaving her face down on the ground.