BBC Flooded With Thousands Of Complaints Over Christian Eriksen Footage

It’s now been revealed that a total of 6,417 complaints were made to the BBC about the broadcast.

The broadcast included medics trying to stabilise the midfielder, while his teammates formed a circle around him, as well as shots of his distressed partner.

The BBC received thousands of complaints about their footage of Danish player Christian Eriksen receiving urgent medical treatment during a Euro 2020 game earlier this month.

A BBC spokesperson issued an apology at the time, saying: “Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery. We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

“In-stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”

They were also criticised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who claimed: “I really feared the worst. I thought I was watching something no football fan ever, ever wants to watch.”

Last week, Eriksen shared a reassuring health update with fans, writing on Instagram: “Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.”