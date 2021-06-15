Christian Eriksen Shares Reassuring Update In First Instagram Post Since Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen has shared a hopeful message on social media from his hospital bed, following his collapse in the middle of a Euro 2020 match over the weekend. On Saturday night, the midfielder made headlines the world over when he fell to the ground while playing for Denmark in the European tournament, with doctors later confirming he’d suffered a cardiac arrest. Since then, he shared a public statement thanking fans for their support, and has now posted a selfie on Instagram in which he’s seen giving a thumbs up alongside a reassuring health update.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world,” he wrote. “It means a lot to me and my family.” Eriksen continued: “I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.” “Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches,” he added. “Play for all of Denmark.” Denmark will play their second match in the tournament on Thursday evening, where they’ll go up against Belgium.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images Christian Eriksen