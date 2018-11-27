BBC

Christmas is just around the corner, so the BBC has revealed what viewers can expect to watch as they chow down on turkey and throw back the mulled wine this year. The broadcaster has published their first look at their festive schedule, which features the usual mix of familiar favourites and one-off specials, as well as a few surprises. While we don’t yet know exactly when each of the shows will air, the prospect of settling down on the sofa and devouring hours of telly has already got us excited, and so we’ve picked out our highlights of the BBC’s offerings below... DRAMA ‘EastEnders’

BBC

The Moon/Slater clan take centre stage in Albert Square this Christmas, which promises to be just as dramatic as usual when the truth about Alfie and Hayley’s baby unravels in catastrophic style, shattering Kat’s world into pieces. Meanwhile, Mick and Linda Carter are reunited when he is released from prison, but his mind soon turns to revenge, while Mel also has a surprise in store for her deceitful groom as their wedding day arrives. ‘The ABC Murders’

BBC

This adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1936 novel is the latest in a collection made for the BBC, and sees John Malkovich leading the cast as Hercule Poirot alongside Rupert Grint as Inspector Crome. The pair investigate the murders of a killer who has traveled the length and breadth of Britain via the railway network. ‘Doctor Who’

BBC

In a break from tradition, the festive ‘Doctor Who’ special will air on New Year’s Day rather that Christmas Day, and as 2019 gets underway, a terrifying evil is stirring from across the centuries of earth’s history. ‘Call The Midwife’

BBC

In the run up to Christmas, Trixie (Helen George) returns to Poplar refreshed from her trip to Portofino, just as the nuns begin the process of electing a new mother superior. Meanwhile, Sister Mildred played by Miriam Margolyes, an indefatigable sister from their order, arrives unexpectedly. ‘Luther’

BBC

Idris Elba reprises his role as the Detective Chief Inspector as the fifth series of the hit drama begins. Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday, played by Wunmi Mosaku, are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption, but Luther is forced to confront some unburied demons of his own. ‘Zog’

BBC

From the creators of the modern classic ‘The Gruffalo’ comes this heartwarming and enchanting half-hour animated special based on the beloved children’s book. It features Sir Lenny Henry as the narrator, Tracey Ullman as Madame Dragon, Hugh Skinner as Zog, Patsy Ferran as Princess Pearl and Kit Harington as Sir Gadabout. ‘Watership Down’

BBC

The latest TV adaptation of Richard Adams’ bestselling novel will air in two parts and features the vocal talents of John Boyega, Olivia Colman, Sir Ben Kingsley, Tom Wilkinson, Gemma Arterton, Peter Capaldi, Mackenzie Crook, Anne-Marie Duff, Taron Egerton, Freddie Fox, Daniel Kaluuya, Rory Kinnear, Craig Parkinson, Rosamund Pike, Jason Watkins, and Gemma Chan. ‘Les Misérables’

BBC

The latest take on Victor Hugo’s 19th century classic is one of the jewels in the crown of the BBC Christmas schedule, with the six-part adaptation delving deep into the many layers of the story, which is set against the backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest. The cast boasts Dominic West as Jean Valjean, David Oyelowo as Javert and Lily Collins as Fantine, Olivia Colman as Madame Thénardier and Josh O’Connor as Marius. COMEDY AND ENTERTAINMENT ‘All Together Now Celebrities’

BBC

Gemma Collins, Alison Hammond, Amber Davies and Omid Djalili are some of the household names taking to the stage in the star-studded celebrity special of the BBC’s hit singing show. Rob Beckett and Geri Horner return to their roles as host and head of ‘The 100’ judging panel respectively. ‘Click And Collect’

BBC

Stephen Merchant and Asim Chaudhry team up as two mismatched neighbours driving across the country to pick up the one toy that will make a little girl’s Christmas dreams come true in this ‘Jingle All The Way’-style comedy. ‘Hold The Sunset’

BBC

In this festive special of Alison Steadman and John Cleese’s sitcom, it’s the last Christmas Edith will have with her family before she and Phil set off for their dream retirement in the Mediterranean, and it promises to be colourful to say the least. ‘Ken Dodd: How Tickled We Were’

BBC

Following his death earlier this year, this one-off special explores the life and work of the man described by many as “the last great music hall entertainer”, featuring contributions from those who knew him best. ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show’

BBC

Michael McIntyre’s annual festive special returns packed with big stars, big laughs and big surprises. ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’

BBC

Mammy is back for another two Christmas editions of the Marmite sitcom, this time opening the doors of her home to Winnie and Sharon when a storm destroys their house. ‘Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special’

BBC

Former contestants Anita Rani, Ann Widdecombe, Caroline Flack, Aston Merrygold, Jake Wood and Michael Vaughan are all back in the ballroom as they compete to be crowned the ‘Strictly’ Christmas 2018 champion. ‘Take That And Us’

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

As the boyband mark their 30th anniversary, they are celebrated in a special one-off that will feature fans sharing their stories of how the lads touched their lives - and in some cases, changed their world completely. Robbie Williams will also be rejoining them as they reflect on three decades in the spotlight. ‘The Midnight Gang’

BBC

The latest of David Walliams’ books to be turned into comedy drama tells the tale of a young boy who finds himself in a children’s ward after being hit on the head by a cricket bal. He soon discovers a secret gang of children who go on midnight adventures making dreams come true. ‘Not Going Out: Live Special’

BBC

For the first time ever, Lee Mack’s hit sitcom is going out LIVE as Lee and Lucy are strong-armed into organising a Christmas variety show to raise money for their children’s school. ‘Upstart Crow’

BBC

Kenneth Branagh guest-stars in the David Mitchell-fronted sitcom as a mysterious stranger who gives Shakespeare a new sense of love, light and hope as the family come to terms with a cruel loss during the bleak midwinter. ‘Top Of The Pops’

BBC

The much-missed music show returns for its annual festive specials, revealing the Christmas number one and looking back on the biggest songs of 2018. Fearne Cotton and Clara Amfo present. ‘Merry Christmas Baby - With Gregory Porter And Friends’

SIPA USA/PA Images

Join Gregory Porter and friends for a seasonal cocktail of music and song with a warm and joyful, festive jazz vibe. ‘QI’

BBC

Sandi Toksvig is reunited with her ‘Bake Off’ pal Noel Fielding for the ultimate festive pub quiz, where they are joined by Alan Davies, Cariad Lloyd and Josh Widdicombe. ‘Mock The Week’

BBC

Dara O’Briain is joined-as ever-by Hugh Dennis as they serve up the traditional Yuletide Scenes We’d Like to See and a Newsreel from Hugh in their annual special. ‘Live At The Apollo’

BBC

Sarah Millican introduces Ahir Shah, Laura Lexx and Gary Delaney to the iconic Hammersmith Apollo stage. ‘Would I Lie to You At Christmas?’

BBC

Lily Allen, Noddy Holder, James Acaster and Sian Gibson join Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell for a Christmas edition of comedy panel show, which sees the teams trying to separate fact from fiction. FACTUAL ‘Mary Berry’s Christmas Party’

BBC

This holiday season Mary will open her kitchen to four eager, if somewhat nervous celebrities, newsreader Huw Edwards, athlete Dina Asher-Smith, Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and comedian Joe Lycett to help her prepare for her annual festive bash. ‘Spy In The Snow’

BBC

This hidden camera nature show reveals the fascinating behaviours of the animals who call nature’s winter wonderland home - from penguins to parrots, polar bears to otters and wallabies and wombats. David Tennant narrates. ‘Nadiya’s Party Feasts’

BBC

‘Bake Off’ champ Nadiya Hussain shares her favourite celebration dishes that fill the table with vibrant colour, amazing aromas and fantastic flavours to help viewers prepare for the party season. ‘Christmas Sky With Chris and Michaela’

BBC

Journeying through some of the most incredible winter landscapes on earth, Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan uncover secrets of the night sky and animal phenomena that are unique to this time of year. ‘Inside The Christmas Factory: Chocolate Assortments’

BBC