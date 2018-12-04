BBC One has confirmed its full Christmas Day and New Year’s Day schedules, revealing what treats they have in store.
While viewers have already had a look at the broadcaster’s festive highlights, the release of the listings now gives them their first chance to throughly confirm their viewing plans.
It has also revealed which blockbuster films the corporation plans to air on the big days.
The Christmas Day schedule features old favourites including specials of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘Top Of The Pops’, ‘Call The Midwife’, ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ and ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’, with an hour-long ‘EastEnders’ taking top billing at 9.15pm.
Family films include the network premiere of Disney’s live-action ‘Jungle Book’ remake and a ‘Wallace And Gromit’ classic.
Meanwhile, on New Year’s Day, ‘Luther’ fans can look forward to the launch of series five, which kicks off at 9pm.
‘Doctor Who’ will also air for the first time ever on 1 January, having previously aired its festive special on Christmas Day.
Film highlights include the original animated version of ‘The Jungle Book’ and Disney Pixar’s much-loved ‘Inside Out’.
There’s still plenty to look forward over the rest of the festive period on the BBC too.
Already confirmed are new adaptations of ‘Watership Down’, ‘The ABC Murders’ and ‘Les Miserables’, a live special of ‘Not Going Out’ and a new documentary celebrating 30 years of Take That.
Check out more BBC TV highlights here.