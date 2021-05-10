BBC News was royally mistaken as it attempted to tell viewers about how a small whale became stranded along the River Thames.

On Monday, concern was growing for the Minke whale – which is between 10ft (3m) and 13ft (4m) long – that was trapped at Teddington Lock in south west London.

On the corporation’s 24-hour-rolling news channel, newsreader Martine Croxhall attempted to keep viewers up to date.

She said: “The search continues to locate an injured whale in the River Thames after it escaped a first rescue attempt.”

However, the image shown on screen was the Queen as a teenager in a swimsuit with the caption: “Queen’s swimming memories.”